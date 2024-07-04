‘Marana Mass’: Basil Joseph’s next, produced by Tovino Thomas, goes on floors

We had earlier reported that actor-director Basil Joseph will star in a film titled Marana Mass that is produced by actor Tovino Thomas. The film, directed by Sivaprasad, went on floors today.

The makers shared pictures and videos from the film’s pooja ceremony to announce the news.

Marana Mass also stars Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, and Suresh Krishna in pivotal roles. Siju Sunny, apart from penning the story, has co-written the dialogues with the director. Neeraj Revi has been roped in as the cinematographer while Jay Unnithan is in charge of music.

The film is produced by Tovino Thomas under his banner Tovino Thomas Productions, in association with Worldwide Films.

Notably, Basil had earlier helmed Tovino in 2017’s sports comedy Godha and 2021’s superhero film Minnal Murali.