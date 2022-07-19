Manushi Chhillar joins John Abraham’s action thriller ‘Tehran’

The film is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, and directed by Arun Gopalan

Model-actor Manushi Chhillar will be featuring opposite Bollywood star John Abraham in the upcoming movie Tehran, the film’s makers announced on Tuesday.

The action thriller, inspired by true events, marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

The production banner shared the news on its Twitter page alongside photos of the actor. In the pictures, Chhillar is seen sporting short hair and holding a gun as she poses with Abraham.

The former Miss World, who made her acting debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj, said she is super excited to be part of Tehran.

"Super excited to join the one & only @TheJohnAbraham on #Tehran. This journey is going to be really special!" wrote the actor.

Tehran is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. The movie is a Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films. Besides Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell are also credited as producers on the film.