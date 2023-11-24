ADVERTISEMENT

Mansoor Ali Khan finally apologises to Trisha for his derogatory comments

November 24, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

In a cryptic post that spoke about history and wars that also doubled as a grateful note to those who stood by his side, the actor apologised to Trisha

The Hindu Bureau

Mansoor Ali Khan; Trisha in a still from ‘Leo’

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan has now apologised to Trisha over the insensitive remarks he made against her a week ago. 

The actor, known for his antagonist roles in the film industry for more than 30 years, faced severe backlash for his comments which included Chennai police filing a case against him, following the National Commission for Women took suo moto cognisance. 

Nadigar Sangam condemns Mansoor Ali Khan for derogatory comments on Trisha

In a cryptic post that spoke about history and wars that also doubled as a grateful note to those who stood by his side, the actor apologised to Trisha. An excerpt from it reads, “To my fellow actor Trisha, forgive me. I hope the almighty gives me the opportunity to bless you when enter wedlock.”

Here’s the complete statement:

Mansoor Ali Khan’s statement

In a recent interview, Mansoor Ali Khan, who played an important cameo in director Lokesh Kanagaraj and actor Vijay’s Leo which also starred Trisha, made derogatory remarks about not getting the chance to share screen space with Trisha in the movie. 

Chiranjeevi condemns Mansoor Ali Khan for comments on Trisha; Mansoor refuses to apologise

Reacting to the footage, Trisha took to X to share her displeasure over the insensitive comments. 

National Commission for Women directs T.N. police to book actor Mansoor Ali Khan for derogatory remarks on Trisha

This was followed by many celebrities voicing out their anguish against the vile remarks. Several members of the film fraternity, including Chiranjeevi, Radikaa, Roja, Khushbu, director Lokesh, director Karthik Subbaraj, singer Chinmayi Sripada and actor Malavika Mohanan, voiced their support for Trisha. 

ALSO READ: Mansoor Ali Khan appears for inquiry, says his remarks were misunderstood

A day after Trisha’s X post, the Nadigar Sangam (The South Indian Artistes Association) issued a statement condemning Mansoor for the comments. “Due to this disgraceful act, Nadigar Sangam is considering a tentative ban on Mansoor until he realises his mistake and issues a public apology. We also urge other actors to exercise care and caution while speaking to the public,” read the statement.

Then, the National Commission for Women (NCW) issued a direction to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against the actor, following which, a notice was issued to Mansoor Ali Khan by the All Women Police, Thousand Lights. On Thursday afternoon, Mansoor Ali Khan appeared before the police and gave his explanation in writing. Later, talking to reporters, he said there was nothing intentionally harmful with his remarks, and he had been misunderstood. The actor followed this up with an apology note that was shared by his PRO earlier today. 

