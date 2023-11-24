HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mansoor Ali Khan finally apologises to Trisha for his derogatory comments

In a cryptic post that spoke about history and wars that also doubled as a grateful note to those who stood by his side, the actor apologised to Trisha

November 24, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mansoor Ali Khan; Trisha in a still from ‘Leo’

Mansoor Ali Khan; Trisha in a still from ‘Leo’

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan has now apologised to Trisha over the insensitive remarks he made against her a week ago. 

The actor, known for his antagonist roles in the film industry for more than 30 years, faced severe backlash for his comments which included Chennai police filing a case against him, following the National Commission for Women took suo moto cognisance. 

ALSO READ
Nadigar Sangam condemns Mansoor Ali Khan for derogatory comments on Trisha

In a cryptic post that spoke about history and wars that also doubled as a grateful note to those who stood by his side, the actor apologised to Trisha. An excerpt from it reads, “To my fellow actor Trisha, forgive me. I hope the almighty gives me the opportunity to bless you when enter wedlock.”

Here’s the complete statement:

Mansoor Ali Khan’s statement

Mansoor Ali Khan’s statement

In a recent interview, Mansoor Ali Khan, who played an important cameo in director Lokesh Kanagaraj and actor Vijay’s Leo which also starred Trisha, made derogatory remarks about not getting the chance to share screen space with Trisha in the movie. 

ALSO READ
Chiranjeevi condemns Mansoor Ali Khan for comments on Trisha; Mansoor refuses to apologise

Reacting to the footage, Trisha took to X to share her displeasure over the insensitive comments. 

ALSO READ
National Commission for Women directs T.N. police to book actor Mansoor Ali Khan for derogatory remarks on Trisha

This was followed by many celebrities voicing out their anguish against the vile remarks. Several members of the film fraternity, including Chiranjeevi, Radikaa, Roja, Khushbu, director Lokesh, director Karthik Subbaraj, singer Chinmayi Sripada and actor Malavika Mohanan, voiced their support for Trisha. 

ALSO READ: Mansoor Ali Khan appears for inquiry, says his remarks were misunderstood

A day after Trisha’s X post, the Nadigar Sangam (The South Indian Artistes Association) issued a statement condemning Mansoor for the comments. “Due to this disgraceful act, Nadigar Sangam is considering a tentative ban on Mansoor until he realises his mistake and issues a public apology. We also urge other actors to exercise care and caution while speaking to the public,” read the statement.

Then, the National Commission for Women (NCW) issued a direction to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against the actor, following which, a notice was issued to Mansoor Ali Khan by the All Women Police, Thousand Lights. On Thursday afternoon, Mansoor Ali Khan appeared before the police and gave his explanation in writing. Later, talking to reporters, he said there was nothing intentionally harmful with his remarks, and he had been misunderstood. The actor followed this up with an apology note that was shared by his PRO earlier today. 

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.