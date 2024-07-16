ADVERTISEMENT

‘Manorathangal’ trailer: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal and more unite to pay tribute to M T Vasudevan Nair

Updated - July 16, 2024 02:42 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 01:56 pm IST

The cast of the anthology also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Harish Uthaman, Biju Menon, Shanthi Krishna, Joy Mathew, Madhoo, Asif Ali, Nadiya Moidu, Kailash, Indrans, and Nedumudi Venu, among others

The Hindu Bureau

Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Fahadh Faasil in stills from ‘Manorathangal’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Malayalam/YouTube

The trailer of Manorathangal, an upcoming Malayalam anthology, shows cinema icons like Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil unite to pay tribute to the veteran author, screenwriter and director MT Vasudevan Nair. The anthology premieres on ZEE5 on August 15.

The trailer video begins with Kamal Haasan introducing us to the anthology by paying tribute to the legacy of MT Vasudevan Nair. We then see glimpses from nine segments, which are based on the screenwriter’s stories.

M.T. Vasudevan Nair and nine shades of life

The shorts are: Ollavum Theeravum, directed by Priyadarshan; Kadugannava Oru Yathra, directed by Ranjth; Kazhcha, directed by Shayamprasad; Shilalikhatam, directed by Priyadarshan; Vilpana, directed by Aswathy V Nair; Sherlock, directed by Mahesh Narayanan; Swargam Thurakkuna Samayam, directed by Jayarajan Nair; Abhyam Theedi Vendum, directed by Santosh Sivan ASC, ISC; Kadalkkattu, directed by Rathish Ambat.

M.T. Vasudevan Nair | A legend who straddles twin worlds of literature and cinema like nobody else

Manorathangal is created by Priyadarshan. The cast of the anthology also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Harish Uthaman, Biju Menon, Shanthi Krishna, Joy Mathew, Madhoo, Asif Ali, Nadiya Moidu, Kailash, Indrans, Nedumudi Venu, Ranji Panicker, Surabhi Lakshmi, Siddique, Ishit Yamini, Naseer Sanskranthy, Indrajith, Aparna Balamurali.

Vikram Mehra, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Rohandeep Singh, Rajesh Kejriwal and Jay Pandya have produced the anthology for Saregama India Ltd.

