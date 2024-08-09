‘Manorathangal’ team interview: How the anthology, based on MT Vasudevan’s stories, brings together the best of creative talents in Malayalam

Eight reputed directors and an anthology based on nine stories of Malayalam’s beloved littérateur MT Vasudevan Nair. That was all the anthology Manorathangal (Mindscapes) needed to make it one of the most anticipated works in the language.

Priyadarshan, B Ranjith, Santosh Sivan, Shyamaprasad, Jayaraj, Mahesh Narayanan, Rathish Ambat and Aswathy V Nair are the eight directors behind Manorathangal; each affirms that it was a special experience to work on a script by the renowned Malayalam author and scenarist.

Headlined by some of the best actors in Malayalam cinema, this anthology brings together creative minds in every field of cinema. The stories span different time periods and are set in backgrounds as diverse as the US, Sri Lanka, Kolkata, and rustic Kerala.

Dancer and choreographer Aswathy, MT’s daughter, says it was during the long days of the lockdown when everyone was glued to OTT for entertainment that she saw a series on the stories of Rabindranath Tagore.

“That’s when I began mulling over an idea for an anthology based on my father’s stories. Several of his works would make gripping narratives if they are visually interpreted,” says Aswathy, also the creative director of Manorathangal.

She felt writing a three-hour-long screenplay would be a strain for the 90-year-old writer. Aswathy believed that an anthology of her father’s stories would be feasible. MT agreed when she mooted the idea. Then came the task of choosing the stories for the anthology. She narrowed it down to 50 and then to 20 and finally, with the help of MT, nine were selected.

MT’s stories map the vagaries of the mind and bring memorable characters to the screen. Many of his early works depict the disintegration of the matrilineal joint families of Malabar from where he hails. They encapsulate a period and portray the social and emotional transformation of a society that was evolving post-Independence. MT is a master at portraying the mindscapes of his characters and the ambience in which he sets his stories.

Priyadarshan has worked on two stories, Olavum Theeravum and Shilalikhitham. Biju Menon, Shanti Krishna and Joy Mathew star in Shilalikhitham. It tells the story of Gopalankutty who persuades his mother to agree to his idea of demolishing their ancestral house. Priyadarsan considers it his best work after Kanchivaram. “It was a script that MT sir gave me. After watching the screening, he took my hand and kept it close to his chest and told me ‘Nanniyittundu’ (well done). It has touched me’. I had tears in my eyes.”

Olavum Theeravum (1970), directed by the late PN Menon, is a classic that tells the story of Baputty, a timber merchant. It was one of the early Malayalam movies to be shot outside a studio with Madhu playing the lead.

Priyadarshan directs the classic with Mohanlal as Baputty. The featurette has him working with art director Sabu Cyril and DOP Santhosh Sivan.

Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam is another story that gets a new retelling under the direction of Jayaraj. He was given the choice to choose the story he wanted to direct, and Jayaraj chose this although it had been made into the evergreen Aalkkoottathil Thaniye by IV Sasi in 1984. With a star cast comprising Mammootty, Mohanlal, Seema, Balan K Nair, Lalu Alex, Jalaja, Unnimary, Kuthiravattam Pappu and others, Aalkkoottathil Thaniye was a movie that clicked commercially and swept the awards as well.

“That shows the relevance of Vasu chettan’s stories; this particular one has stood the test of time and is always relevant. I was keen on directing this film as its characters strike a chord with each of us,” says Jayaraj.

He recalls working with MT during the making of Vyshali (1989), directed by Bharathan. Jayaraj remembers fondly the long conversations he used to have with the stalwart. “I had to wait nearly 34 years to direct his script.”

He adds that characters like Kutty Narayanan, played by Kuthiravattam Pappu, are hard to find even in rural areas in modern Kerala but they take us back to a time when such people made up the fabric of a village.

“We located a river bank with a sandy bed and a naalukettu (traditional home built in accordance with vernacular architecture) in Kottayam and shot there. The only element I have added is the rain, which is an important character in this re-telling of the story and the corridor in the naalukettu where the patriarch lies on his death bed,” explains Jayaraj.

Nedumudi Venu appears as the bed-ridden Madhavan master, the patriarch. The story plumbs the emotional storms in the minds of the patriarch and his family as he hovers between life and death. Indrans as Kutty Narayanan, Renji Panicker, Surabhi Lakshmi, KPAC Leela and Kailas are in the cast. Ramesh Narayanan has composed the music with lyrics by Vayalar Sarathchandra Varma.

Meeting of minds Ranjith says what is interesting about this anthology is that it brings together directors from different generations and perspectives to work on stories scripted by one person. Every anthology is an opportunity for people to interact and exchange ideas. “For instance, during the making of Kerala Café, it brought together directors like Anwar Rashid and Anjali Menon, which led to the creation of two wonderful films like Ustad Café and Bangalore Days,” says Ranjith. He adds that it also led to the relaunch of one of the most exciting actors of today – Fahadh Faasil who acted in one of the segments of the film.

Jayaraj says Nedumdi Venu touches an artistic high in his portrayal of the self-centred schoolmaster who is mellowed by his experiences. “With just his eyes, he emotes a range of emotions that shows the great actor he was.”

Ranjith, producer of Kerala Cafe, an anthology that made the format popular in Mollywood, recalls approaching the veteran with a request for a script based on two short stories – Kadugannava Oru Yathra Kurippu and Ninte Ormakku. “Both are quite autobiographical. Although he had agreed, the project did not take off. Now, I got the same script based on those two stories to direct,” says Ranjith.

Headlined by Mammootty, the actor who has acted the most in movies scripted by MT, Kadugannava Oru Yathra Kurippu was shot in Sri Lanka, where MT’s father had worked for a long time.

“Since it is autobiographical, I had asked him whether he had met some of the characters he had written about. I felt a sense of regret in him when he replied in the negative,” says Ranjith.

In addition to cranking the film for Priyadarsan,Santosh directs and films Abhayam Thedi, starring Siddique in the lead. “It is a story that appealed to me because of its take on the many facets of life and death. I told MT Chettan that I would like to direct the story I had read many years ago. Even though I could have cast anyone from Indian cinema, I wanted Siddique to play the lead as he was the best for it,” says Santosh.

He adds that for him MT is more of a family friend and a friend of his father [director and still photographer Sivan].

He also mentored debutant director Aswathy who has helmed Vilpana, one of the featurettes in Manorathangal. “She is a talented artiste and I feel we should also motivate newcomers to enter cinema. I am sure she will make a good director,” asserts Santhosh.

Roja-fame Madhoo marks her return to Malayalam movies through Vilpana. With her is Asif Ali. Set in Kolkata, it narrates the story of Gita Parekh, who decides to sell everything she possesses. Asif portrays Sunil who contacts her to buy a typewriter.

Says Aswathy, “Through this story of relationships, the film touches upon marital life, the bond between a city and a woman and her inner life. Since it is my first stint behind the camera, I was extremely nervous. But Santosh Chettan assured me that it would be fine and sure enough, after the initial nervousness, I was able to go with the flow.”

Kazhcha, also centred on a woman, has been directed by Shyamaprasad, a veteran at narrating relationship dramas. “It is about Sudha, a singer who returns to her roots and has to face a society that still believes a woman must stay in a marriage, whether it be happy or not.”

Shyamaprasad admits that it is every director’s dream to work on a script by the award-winning scenarist and director, who has navigated the contours of the mind. Parvathy Thiruvothu appears as Sudha. Naren and Kalamandalam Saraswathy, MT’s wife, appears in significant roles. Ousephachan has composed the music.

Director and editor Mahesh Narayanan turned cinematographer again to shoot Sherlock, one of the much-discussed short stories of MT’s.

With Fahadh Faasil and Nadia Moidu in the lead, the film was shot in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, since the US, where the story unfolds, was out of bounds due restrictions imposed by COVID-19.

“Who would not like to direct a script of the author? This story has a surreal ending and MT Sir gave us the go-ahead to shoot it the way I saw it,” he says.

One of the standouts in the writer’s oeuvre, Sherlock has many layers to the script. It is about Balu, who enjoys the bottle too much. He goes to the US on the behest of his elder sister (played by Nadia) to keep her company and help him stay off drinks. Her husband is never there at home and his pet, a cat called Sherlock, keeps her company.

“A story much ahead of its time, it is a comment on the surveillance society that we see in the world today and the loneliness experienced by people despite a glut of communication channels,” explains Mahesh.

Rathish Ambat helms Kadalkattu, an intriguing relationship drama about Keshav and his wife Bharathi, depicted by Indrajith and Aparna Balamurali. While Keshav works in a city, he leaves his family in his village. Ann Augustine plays the other woman in the story.

Aswathy says once MT green-lit the idea, she reached out to Sudheer Ambalappad who had been requesting MT for a script to produce. Sudheer readily agreed to be a part of the project and a company was formed with MT as chairman. Aswathy adds that it took them four years to realise their dream. Manorathangal has been produced by their company News Value Productions in association with Yoodlee Films.

‘Manorathangal premieres on ZEE5 on August 15