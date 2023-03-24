ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj Bharathiraja turns director; Bharathiraja to play important role

March 24, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

The untitled film is bankrolled by director Suseenthiran’s Vennila Productions

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathiraja and Manoj Bharathiraja | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja, known for starring in films like Taj Mahal, Samudhiram and  Alli Arjuna, is turning director. Bankrolled by director Suseenthiran’s Vennila Productions, the film will feature newcomers in lead roles alongside veteran director and Manoj’s father Bharathiraja in an important role.

Interestingly, Manoj played the lead role in his debut film Taj Mahal which was directed by Bharathiraja. 

The new project will go on floors from the end of next month and will feature music by GV Prakash. More details on the project are expected to be announced soon. Ten actors will be releasing the film’s first look on March 31. Manoj recently met director Mani Ratnam who he assisted in Bombay and sought wishes. 

Manoj Bharathiraja and Suseenthiran with director Mani Ratnam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ALSO READ
Arulnithi, Bharathiraja team up for ‘Thiruvin Kural’

Bharathiraja has become a staple in Suseenthiran’s directorial ventures over the years ever since they first collaborated in  Pandiya Naadu (2013). The veteran director has also acted in Suseenthiran’s films like  Kennedy Club, Eeswaran and  Kuttram Kuttrame. Incidentally, his role’s younger version in Eeswaran was played by Manoj. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US