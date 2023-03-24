Manoj Bharathiraja turns director; Bharathiraja to play important role

March 24, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja, known for starring in films like Taj Mahal, Samudhiram and Alli Arjuna, is turning director. Bankrolled by director Suseenthiran’s Vennila Productions, the film will feature newcomers in lead roles alongside veteran director and Manoj’s father Bharathiraja in an important role.

Interestingly, Manoj played the lead role in his debut film Taj Mahal which was directed by Bharathiraja.

The new project will go on floors from the end of next month and will feature music by GV Prakash. More details on the project are expected to be announced soon. Ten actors will be releasing the film’s first look on March 31. Manoj recently met director Mani Ratnam who he assisted in Bombay and sought wishes.

Bharathiraja has become a staple in Suseenthiran’s directorial ventures over the years ever since they first collaborated in Pandiya Naadu (2013). The veteran director has also acted in Suseenthiran’s films like Kennedy Club, Eeswaran and Kuttram Kuttrame. Incidentally, his role’s younger version in Eeswaran was played by Manoj.