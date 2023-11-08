ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Joram’ to release on December 8

November 08, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST

Manoj Bajpayee stars in ‘Joram’ as a father, who must be on the run with his baby girl across half the country to safeguard her fate from the “ghosts of his past and the forces that want him dead at any cost”

PTI

Manoj Bajpayee in ‘Joram’

Survival thriller drama "Joram", starring Manoj Bajpayee, will hit the screens on December 8, the makers said on Wednesday.

Written and directed by Devashish Makhija, the film is releasing in theatres after a long run at festivals, including the Busan International Film Festival, the International Film Festival Rotterdam, and most recently, the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Bajpayee stars in "Joram" as a father, who must be on the run with his baby girl across half the country to safeguard her fate from the "ghosts of his past and the forces that want him dead at any cost".

The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Rajshri Deshpande, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Smita Tambe.

A collaboration between Zee Studios and Makhijafilm, "Joram" is produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Makhija.

