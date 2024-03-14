ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ gets a release date

March 14, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

The movie is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, who had earlier helmed Bajpayee’s 2023 critical hit ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’

PTI

Release date announcement poster of Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ | Photo Credit: @BajpayeeManoj/X

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's latest feature film Bhaiyya Ji will be released in theatres on May 24, the makers announced on Thursday.

Also starring Suvinder Vicky of Kohrrafame, the movie is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, who had earlier helmed Bajpayee's 2023 critical hit Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

The makers launched the film's first look on social media.

Written by Deepak Kingrani, Bhaiyya Ji is presented by Bajpayee, Bhanushali Studios Limited and SSO Productions in association with Aurega Studios.

The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.

