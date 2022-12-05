Manoj Bajpayee wraps filming for Zee Studios' courtroom drama

The untitled project will mark the feature directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki, known for helming episodes of series such as ‘Aspirants’, ‘Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd’, and ‘Flames’.

[L-R] Suparn S Varma, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Manoj Bajpayee, Apoorv Singh Karki, and Vinod Bhanushali | Photo Credit: Zee Studios

We had earlier reported that actor Manoj Bajpayee will headline a courtroom drama produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S Varma, and Zee Studios. On Sunday, the actor announced that he has concluded the shoot of the movie.

Taking to social media handles, the actor posted a video from his last day of filming from the movie's set. "And it’s a wrap," Bajpayee wrote in the caption.

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, the courtroom drama is also produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani. Juhi Parekh Mehta serves as a co-producer.

CONNECT WITH US