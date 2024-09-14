GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘The Fable’ to compete in SEMINCI film festival in Spain

‘The Fable’, a US-Indian co-production with Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, has an impressive ensemble cast including Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, and Tillotama Shome

Updated - September 14, 2024 02:32 pm IST

PTI
Manoj Bajpayee in ‘The Fable’.

Manoj Bajpayee in ‘The Fable’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy of Thithi fame, is the only film from India to compete at the prestigious SEMINCI film festival in Valladolid, Spain.

The film, which had its world premiere at the 74th Berlin Film Festival, is competing in the prestigious Meeting Point Official Selection Competition of the festival, which runs from October 18 to 26.

Manoj Bajpayee interview: ‘It’s time to line up at the box office of democracy’

Other prominent movies in the category are Blue Sun Palace by Constance Tsang, Familiar Touch by Sarah Friedland, A Universal Language by Mathew Rankin, Toxic by Saule Bliuvaite and Jia Zhangke's Caught by the Tides.

The festival's Meeting Point is dedicated to fictions destined to become the revelations of the season. The film is in competition for the Meeting Point Best Feature Award, the Meeting Point Special Jury Award, and the ‘Pilar Miró’ Award for the Best New Director participating with a first or second feature-length fiction.

“Shooting for The Fable has been a miraculous and magical journey. We not only survived COVID but also faced immense challenges along the way. After a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, we returned to the location only to be hit by the Delta wave. Despite the difficulties, we continued filming under strict isolation protocols set by the local administration,” said Bajpayee.

Reddy said it was an honour to be selected in competition at SEMINCI alongside other great movies from around the world. "The selection includes films by masters whose work has inspired me to become a filmmaker, so being in the same selection is incredibly exciting,” the director said.

ALSO READ:All about director Raam Reddy’s magic realism in ‘The Fable’

The Fable, a US-Indian co-production, has an impressive ensemble cast including Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome, debutant Hiral Sidhu, and child actor Awan Pookot.

In the film, Bajpayee plays the character of Dev, who discovers mysteriously burnt trees in his sprawling estate of fruit orchards nestled in the Indian Himalayas. In spite of all efforts, more fires break out, eventually leading him to see himself and his family for who they truly are.

Published - September 14, 2024 02:31 pm IST

