Manoj Bajpayee begins filming for ‘Silence’ sequel

July 26, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

Streamer ZEE5 on Wednesday announced a follow-up movie to actor Manoj Bajpayee's 2021 thriller movie Silence.

The sequel will be directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, who had also helmed the original.

Bajpayee will reprise his role of ACP Avinash Verma in the movie, which has begun production. The film's plot has a "compelling plot filled with darker secrets and unexpected twists", the makers said in a statement.

"The love and appreciation I had received for this role has been truly overwhelming, and it motivates me to deliver my best with this new project as well. As an actor, I always seek to challenge myself and explore diverse characters; ACP Avinash has been one such remarkable journey,” the 54-year-old actor said in a statement.

“I truly hope that viewers enjoy this exciting new movie as it delves deeper into the world of mystery and suspense,” he added.

The sequel to Silence will also feature Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh. The film is now on floors.

