Manny Jacinto in talks to join cast of ‘Freaky Friday 2’

Canadian actor Manny Jacinto is in negotiations to join the cast of the sequel to Freaky Friday. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in the 2003 movie, are officially returning for the follow-up, according to Variety.

Freaky Friday revolved around a mother-daughter duo, played by Curtis and Lohan, who constantly argue. One day, their souls get exchanged and they find themselves in each other's body leading to hilarious situations.

The details of Jacinto's character have been kept under wraps. Nisha Ganatra will direct the movie from a script by Jordan Weiss. Andrew Gunn and Kristin Burr will produce.

Jacinto is best known for starring opposite Kristen Bell and Ted Danson in the hit NBC comedy The Good Place. He has also featured in movies such as Top Gun: Maverick, I Want You Back and Bad Times at the El Royale.

