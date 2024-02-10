‘Manjummel Boys’ trailer: A boys’ trip to Guna Caves takes a harrowing turn in ‘Jan. E. Man’ director’s next

February 10, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam survival thriller, Manjummel Boys, was released by the makers on Thursday. Written and directed by Chidambaram of Jan. E. Man fame, the film stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathy and Jean Paul Lal in the lead roles.

In the trailer, a group of boys go on a vacation to Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, to explore the Devil’s Kitchen caves a.k.a the famous Guna Caves, which shot to fame after the 1991 Kamal Haasan movie Guna. However, the vacation turns into a nightmare when one of them falls into some of the deepest pits in the cave, following which the friends and police launch a rescue operation. The film is based on a real life incident

Manujummel Boys also stars Deepak Parambol, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar and Vishnu Raghu among others. With music scored by Sushin Shyam, the film has cinematography by Shyju Khalidh and editing by Vivek Harshan.

Babu Shahir, Soubin and Shawn Antony produce the film under their Parava Films banner. An official release date is yet to be announced.

