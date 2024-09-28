‘Manjummel Boys’ to compete at Russia’s KinoBravo Film Festival

The hit Malayalam film Manjummel Boysis getting new recognition! The film, directed by Chidambaram, which became the first Malayalam film to collect ₹200 crore at the box office, is heading to the first KinoBravo film festival in Russia.

The festival, which commences today (September 28) and runs till October 04, will also screen Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Grand Prix winner All We Imagine As Light and SS Rajamouli’s RRR at the Out of Competition: Festival Hits and the Out of Competition: Blockbuster Hits categories, respectively.

Manjummel Boyswill have a red carpet screening on September 30 followed by a festival screening on October 1. The film, based on a real story, stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Deepak Parambol, Jean Paul Lal, Ganapathi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, George Maryan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, and Khalid Rahman, among others.

The Festival’s main selection features 12 films. KinoBravo will present a total of 25 titles from Russia, China, India, Brazil, Ethiopia, UAE, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Serbia, Egypt, Iran, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and other countries – each film presented in person by its authors.

Along with premiere screenings, the festival’s program features workshops by famous actors and film directors, Russian and international film retrospectives, and concerts by Russian musicians. The event’s business program includes panel sessions, roundtables, master classes, and major studio and international film project presentations.

Manjummel Boys broke the record of the highest-grossing film in Malayalam held by Jude Anthany Joseph’s flood saga 2018, which collected over ₹150 crore.