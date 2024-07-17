‘Manjummel Boys’ director Chidambaram forays into Hindi cinema

Acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram, known for Manjummel Boys and Jan. E. Man, is set to foray into Hindi cinema with a new project in collaboration with Phantom Studios. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Srishti Behl, CEO of Phantom Studios.

Further details about the project, which will be Chidambaram’s debut Hindi feature, are awaited.

Speaking about the collaboration, Behl said in a statement, “We are delighted to welcome Chidambaram to the Phantom family. We have always been a creative oriented company empowering directors to do some of their best work with Phantom. In this new world where language no longer restricts film makers, we intend to bring unique voices from diverse regions into Hindi cinema to craft narratives that transcend linguistic boundaries. Chidambaram is the ideal person for us to collaborate with. His unique vision and storytelling prowess align perfectly with our creative ethos at Phantom Studios. We are excited to bring his vision to Hindi film audiences.”

Phantom Studios took to their Instagram handle to make the announcement that read, “We’re thrilled to commence a new collaborative journey with the immensely talented @_chidambaram_! He’s made his mark in the south with his unique vision and storytelling prowess, and we’re excited to work on his debut in hindi cinema!

Phantom has always leaned towards pushing concept driven stories and empowering creative oriented directors, and Chidambaram’s creative vision aligns perfectly with our ethos. He has smashed box office records with Manjummel Boys, and we’re excited to see the magic we make together @srishtibehlarya @_chidambaram_ @bhavnatalwar.”

Survival thriller Manjummel Boys, made on a budget of Rs. 20 crores, became the first Malayalam film to cross more than Rs 200 crores at the box office. It also emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2024.

Speaking about his debut in Hindi cinema, Chidambaram stated, “I am excited to take this step forward to Hindi mainstream cinema. Although Manjummel Boys will always remain special, I am honored and excited to collaborate with Phantom Studios for my first Hindi feature film. It’s an opportunity to explore new narratives and reach out to a wider audience, while staying true to the essence of storytelling that defines my work.”

