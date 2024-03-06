ADVERTISEMENT

‘Manjummel Boys’ crosses Rs 100 crore-mark at box office; becomes fastest Malayalam film to do so

March 06, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

Directed by Chidambaram, the survival thriller stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathy and Jean Paul Lal in the lead roles

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘Manjummel Boys’ announcing the milestone achievement | Photo Credit: @manjummelboysthemovie/X

Manjummel Boys, the sensational Malayalam survival thriller, has grossed more than Rs 100 crores at the global box office, the makers announced on Tuesday, adding that this makes the Chidambaram-directed film the fastest in Malayalam to cross the milestone mark.

Released in theatres on February 22, the film features Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathy and Jean Paul Lal in the lead roles, with Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar and Vishnu Raghu playing pivotal roles.

Based on real events, the film recounts the events that followed after Subhash (played by Sreenath), a youth from Ernakulam, Kerala, fell into a deep pit at the Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, a location that shot to fame after the 1991 Kamal Haasan movie Guna. The film narrates how Subhash’s friends, along with some help from the first responders, rescued the youth from the caver, which to-date remains the only successful rescue of a youth from the deep, dark caves.

With music scored by Sushin Shyam, the film has cinematography by Shyju Khalidh and editing by Vivek Harshan. Manjummel Boys is produced by Babu Shahir, Soubin and Shawn Antony under their Parava Films banner.

