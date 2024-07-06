ADVERTISEMENT

Manju Warrier’s ‘Footage’ gets a release date

Published - July 06, 2024 03:45 pm IST

‘Footage’ also stars Vishakh Nair, Gayathri Asok, Mammokoya, and Nanjiamma

The Hindu Bureau

Release poster of Manju Warrier’s ‘Footage’  | Photo Credit: @manju.warrier/Instagram

We had previously reported that Manju Warrier is teaming up with editor Saiju Sreedharan, known for films like Ancham Pathira, Kumbalangi Nights and Maheshinte Prathikaram, for his directorial debut titled Footage. The makers of the film have now announced the release date.

Manju took to Instagram to share the film’s new poster and confirmed that the film will hit theatres on August 2.

Also starring Vishakh Nair, Gayathri Asok, Mammokoya and Nanjiamma among others, Saiju is also editing this film. Footage’s music and background score will be by Sushin Shyam.

Footage is produced by Bineesh Chandran and Saiju Sreedharan under the banners of Movie Bucket, Pale Blue Dot Films, Cast n Co Entertainments. The movie is being co-produced by Rahul Rajeev and Suraj Menon. 

