GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manju Warrier’s ‘Footage’ gets a release date

‘Footage’ also stars Vishakh Nair, Gayathri Asok, Mammokoya, and Nanjiamma

Published - July 06, 2024 03:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Release poster of Manju Warrier’s ‘Footage’ 

Release poster of Manju Warrier’s ‘Footage’  | Photo Credit: @manju.warrier/Instagram

We had previously reported that Manju Warrier is teaming up with editor Saiju Sreedharan, known for films like Ancham Pathira, Kumbalangi Nights and Maheshinte Prathikaram, for his directorial debut titled Footage. The makers of the film have now announced the release date.

Manju Warrier and Saiju Sreedharan team up for Malayalam cinema’s first found-footage film

Manju took to Instagram to share the film’s new poster and confirmed that the film will hit theatres on August 2.

Also starring Vishakh Nair, Gayathri Asok, Mammokoya and Nanjiamma among others, Saiju is also editing this film. Footage’s music and background score will be by Sushin Shyam.

‘Mr X’: It’s a wrap for Manu Anand’s film starring Manju Warrier, Arya and Gautham Karthik

Footage is produced by Bineesh Chandran and Saiju Sreedharan under the banners of Movie Bucket, Pale Blue Dot Films, Cast n Co Entertainments. The movie is being co-produced by Rahul Rajeev and Suraj Menon. 

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.