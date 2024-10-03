Manju Warrier interview on ‘Vettaiyan’: I am looking forward to see a Rajinikanth film with TJ Gnanavel’s signature

“It felt like winning a double jackpot!” That is how Manju Warrier sums up her being part of Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, and directed by TG Gnanavel who made the critically-acclaimed Jai Bhim.

“When the offer came from Gnanavel sir’s side, I didn’t even know that Rajini sir was in the movie. The fact that I was getting a chance to work with Gnanavel sir was enough for me to say yes,” says the Malayalam actor over the phone from Kochi.

Manju adds, “Later when I learnt that I was acting opposite Rajini sir, it was like ‘Wow’. I cannot even call it a dream-come-true moment because I had never dreamt about acting with him! I cannot express what I felt then.”

She plays the role of Thara, Rajinikanth’s character’s wife in the film, which boasts a stellar star cast including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh and Thushara Vijayan.

So, how was the first shot with him? “I was nervous before the shot but the shoot went off well. After I finished the sequence and looked at the monitor a realisation hit me... I just did a shot with Superstar Rajinikanth. It was a surreal moment.”

The icing on the cake was the release of the lyric video of the high-energy dance number, ‘Manasilaayo’, featuring her alongside Rajinikanth and Anirudh, the composer of the track. Her look, moves and swag have gone viral on social media. “It was when I saw the Reels on Instagram that I realised it is all happening. I have not done a song with such a vibe in my career. The Tamil audience is used to seeing such songs but it was all new for me,” she says. As per her Instagram posts, the ‘Manasilaayo’ wave has hit 400k reels and the lyric video has crossed 45 million views.

Choreographed by Dinesh, the song was shot over five days. “Even though the team said that I needn’t rehearse, I insisted on doing it. I didn’t want to make any mistakes on the day of the shoot and delay the proceedings,” she adds.

Ever since the lyric video came out, netizens have called her the surprise package of the song. Viewers are raving about her look — red sari, heavily embroidered blouse, hair left open and black sunglasses. “All credit goes to my friend-cum-stylist Liji Preman and the team of Vettaiyan,” she adds.

So how does Gnanavel’s craft blend with the superstardom of Rajinikanth, we ask. “I am looking forward to see a Rajinikanth film with Gnanavel’s signature. I haven’t seen the full movie so I can’t say more about that. They are poles apart but I expect to see a beautiful fusion,” she states.

But did she ever think about getting overshadowed by the Superstar? “Not really because I trusted the director. Of course, the audience, which includes me, has certain expectations from a Rajinikanth movie. It is here that the sensibility of someone like Gnanavel sir comes in. I strongly believe that he has given due importance and space to all characters in the film,” she observes.

Talking more about Rajinikanth, Manju believes he has an aura about him. “Age is just a number in his case. His energy and the way he interacts with everyone touches you. I was surprised when he started talking about my films and my bike rides,” the actor says.

Vettaiyan is her third Tamil film after Asuran opposite Dhanush (2019) and Ajith-starrer Thunivu (2022). On being asked why she is not seen more in Tamil films, the actor points out that she looks forward to good roles. “I want to do solid characters and when I wait for that, it takes time.”

She adds that there is not much of a difference between working in Malayalam and Tamil except for the schedules taken to finish the shoot. “In Malayalam, we often get it done in a single schedule whereas that is not the case in Tamil. Otherwise, it is all the same. As for the language, I am comfortable speaking Tamil even though I am not fluent in it as Malayalam.”

The actor also sounds excited about her next two big Tamil projects: Mr X with Arya and Gautham Karthik, and Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai 2 with Vijay Sethupathi.

The 46-year-old actor who returned to the big screen in 2014, with How Old Are You?, after a 14-year break, has since been the toast of Malayalam cinema. She is now one among the highest paid female actors, be it in films or brand endorsements. Her looks, style statement and, of late, her motorcycle adventures, have gone viral on social media. So, does the tagline ‘lady superstar’ sit well with her, we ask. “I genuinely do not want to be called that!” she stresses.

Vettaiyan releases in theatres on October 10.

