Manju Warrier and Saiju Sreedharan team up for Malayalam cinema’s first found-footage film

March 23, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Titled ‘Footage’, the film also stars Vishakh Nair, Gayathri Asok, Mammokoya, and Nanjiamma

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Footage’ | Photo Credit: @manju.warrier/Instagram

Actor Manju Warrier will next be teaming up with editor Saiju Sreedharan, known for films like  Ancham Pathira, Kumbalangi Nights and Maheshinte Prathikaram, for his directorial debut.

Titled  Footage, the film will be employing the found-footage style of storytelling, making it the first in Malayalam cinema. Also starring Vishakh Nair, Gayathri Asok, Mammokoya and Nanjiamma among others, Saiju is also editing this film. Footage’s music and background score will be by Sushin Shyam. The film will be shot at Thodupuzha and surrounding areas

Footage is produced by Bineesh Chandran and Saiju Sreedharan under the banners of Movie Bucket, Pale Blue Dot Films, Cast n Co Entertainments. The movie is being co-produced by Rahul Rajeev and Suraj Menon. 

