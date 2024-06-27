‘Maniyan Chittappan’: Suresh Gopi joins ‘Gaganachari’ universe with director Arun Chandu’s next

Director Arun Chandu’s Malayalam science fiction comedy film Gaganachari, which was released last week, is turning into a franchise. A new film titled Maniyan Chittappan has been launched and it will be a part of the same universe as Gaganachari.

Starring Suresh Gopi in the lead, the film’s first look was shared by the veteran actor via his Instagram. The actor called his character a “wanderer of the cosmos” and a “crazy mad scientist of the Gaganachari universe”.

Just like Gaganachari, Maniyan Chittappan will also be helmed by Arun Chandu who has also written the film along with Siva Sai. Gaganachari, set in a dystopian Kerala, starred Suresh Gopi’s son, Gokul Suresh, along with Ganesh Kumar, Anarkali Marikar and Aju Varghese.

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi has films like Pravin Narayanan’s JSK and Sanal V Devan’s Varaaham in different stages of development.

