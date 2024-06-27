ADVERTISEMENT

‘Maniyan Chittappan’: Suresh Gopi joins ‘Gaganachari’ universe with director Arun Chandu’s next

Published - June 27, 2024 02:01 pm IST

Similar to ‘Gaganachari’, ‘Maniyan Chittappan’ will also be helmed by Arun Chandu who has also written the film along with Siva Sai

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Maniyan Chittappan’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Arun Chandu’s Malayalam science fiction comedy film Gaganachari, which was released last week, is turning into a franchise. A new film titled Maniyan Chittappan has been launched and it will be a part of the same universe as Gaganachari.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Gaganachari’ movie review: A fun-filled sci-fi film which celebrates yesteryear Malayalam cinema

Starring Suresh Gopi in the lead, the film’s first look was shared by the veteran actor via his Instagram. The actor called his character a “wanderer of the cosmos” and a “crazy mad scientist of the Gaganachari universe”.

Just like Gaganachari, Maniyan Chittappan will also be helmed by Arun Chandu who has also written the film along with Siva Sai. Gaganachari, set in a dystopian Kerala, starred Suresh Gopi’s son, Gokul Suresh, along with Ganesh Kumar, Anarkali Marikar and Aju Varghese.

‘Varaaham’ teaser: Suresh Gopi is intensity personified in his 250th film’s first glimpse

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi has films like Pravin Narayanan’s JSK and Sanal V Devan’s Varaaham in different stages of development.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US