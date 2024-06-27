GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Maniyan Chittappan’: Suresh Gopi joins ‘Gaganachari’ universe with director Arun Chandu’s next

Similar to ‘Gaganachari’, ‘Maniyan Chittappan’ will also be helmed by Arun Chandu who has also written the film along with Siva Sai

Published - June 27, 2024 02:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Maniyan Chittappan’

First look of ‘Maniyan Chittappan’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Arun Chandu’s Malayalam science fiction comedy film Gaganachari, which was released last week, is turning into a franchise. A new film titled Maniyan Chittappan has been launched and it will be a part of the same universe as Gaganachari.

‘Gaganachari’ movie review: A fun-filled sci-fi film which celebrates yesteryear Malayalam cinema

Starring Suresh Gopi in the lead, the film’s first look was shared by the veteran actor via his Instagram. The actor called his character a “wanderer of the cosmos” and a “crazy mad scientist of the Gaganachari universe”.

Just like Gaganachari, Maniyan Chittappan will also be helmed by Arun Chandu who has also written the film along with Siva Sai. Gaganachari, set in a dystopian Kerala, starred Suresh Gopi’s son, Gokul Suresh, along with Ganesh Kumar, Anarkali Marikar and Aju Varghese.

‘Varaaham’ teaser: Suresh Gopi is intensity personified in his 250th film’s first glimpse

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi has films like Pravin Narayanan’s JSK and Sanal V Devan’s Varaaham in different stages of development.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.