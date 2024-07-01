ADVERTISEMENT

Manisha Koirala meets ‘Indian’ co-star Kamal Haasan, calls him ‘one of the brilliant minds’

Published - July 01, 2024 12:11 pm IST

Manisha Koirala starred opposite Kamal Haasan in ‘Indian’ in 1996, and then went on to work with him in ‘Alavandhan’ and ‘Mumbai Xpress’

Manisha Koirala and Kamal Haasan. | Photo Credit: m_koirala/Instagram

Heeramandi star Manisha Koirala on Sunday shared a picture with her Indian co-star Kamal Haasan, whom she described as one of the brilliant minds she had an opportunity to work with.

Kamal Haasan at ‘Indian 2’ audio launch: ‘Divide and rule will not work in India anymore’

Kamal Haasan was recently in Mumbai to promote his upcoming film Indian 2, the sequel to the 1996 film Indian. Manisha, who also worked with the Tamil star in 2001's Aalavandhan (Abhay in Hindi) and Mumbai Xpress (2005), posted their photograph on her Instagram page.

“One of the brilliant minds that I had an opportunity to work with.. Books and films and now fashion is his world. He recommended amazing books which stretches one’s mind & soul. His unique & deep observations on life amazed me decades ago,” she wrote.

In a previous post, Koirala said she watched Kalki 2898 AD, which features Kamal Haasan in the role of the main antagonist Supreme Yaskin. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the star-studded sci-fi epic has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark since its release on Thursday.

ALSO READ:Why director Shankar’s legacy goes beyond mere grandeur 

S Shankar's Indian 2, titled Hindustani 2 in Hindi, is slated to be released on July 12. It will also feature Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth.

