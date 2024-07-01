GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manisha Koirala meets ‘Indian’ co-star Kamal Haasan, calls him ‘one of the brilliant minds’

Manisha Koirala starred opposite Kamal Haasan in ‘Indian’ in 1996, and then went on to work with him in ‘Alavandhan’ and ‘Mumbai Xpress’

Published - July 01, 2024 12:11 pm IST

PTI
Manisha Koirala and Kamal Haasan.

Manisha Koirala and Kamal Haasan. | Photo Credit: m_koirala/Instagram

Heeramandi star Manisha Koirala on Sunday shared a picture with her Indian co-star Kamal Haasan, whom she described as one of the brilliant minds she had an opportunity to work with.

Kamal Haasan at ‘Indian 2’ audio launch: ‘Divide and rule will not work in India anymore’

Kamal Haasan was recently in Mumbai to promote his upcoming film Indian 2, the sequel to the 1996 film Indian. Manisha, who also worked with the Tamil star in 2001's Aalavandhan (Abhay in Hindi) and Mumbai Xpress (2005), posted their photograph on her Instagram page.

“One of the brilliant minds that I had an opportunity to work with.. Books and films and now fashion is his world. He recommended amazing books which stretches one’s mind & soul. His unique & deep observations on life amazed me decades ago,” she wrote.

In a previous post, Koirala said she watched Kalki 2898 AD, which features Kamal Haasan in the role of the main antagonist Supreme Yaskin. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the star-studded sci-fi epic has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark since its release on Thursday.

ALSO READ:Why director Shankar’s legacy goes beyond mere grandeur 

S Shankar's Indian 2, titled Hindustani 2 in Hindi, is slated to be released on July 12. It will also feature Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.