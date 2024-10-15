Manipur actor Bijou Thaangjam calls out ‘Jigra’ casting team for ‘unprofessional behaviour’

Actor Bujou Thaangjam, known for his roles in Mary Kom and Shivaay, has accused the casting team behind the Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra of unprofessional behaviour.

According to the actor, credited for character roles in many Hindi films, he was asked to be available in December to shoot for the movie but never received a follow-up call.

In a post on X, the actor said he didn’t want to stir up controversy but thought it was time to speak up. “Back in 2023, I was approached by their casting team to audition for a role. I sent my tapes twice over the span of four months, playing along with their timeline. By the end of November, they told me I’d be shooting in December — fantastic, right? Except they never gave me any firm shoot dates.”

I'm not writing this with any agenda or accusations. I just want to share the reality of how actors like me from the Northeast are often treated by big production houses. Hopefully, this sheds some light on what we face. #Jigra#JigraMovie#AliaBhatt#DivyaKhosla#VasanBalapic.twitter.com/zZBZjxOz6k — Bijou ThaangJam (@BijouThaangjam) October 13, 2024

Thaangjam added, “Still, they booked me for the entire month of December, expecting that I’d be ready to shoot for them at any moment. As someone based in Imphal, Manipur, I made it very clear from the start that travel arrangements would need to be made, but that didn’t seem to matter.”

The actor said he was kept in the dark throughout the month except for a brief message that they were waiting for a “revert”. “Meanwhile, I’d lost out on other projects because I was sitting around, waiting for them to give me the go-ahead. But, of course, that never came,” the actor said.

As an actor from the Northeast, Thaangjam said, the experience felt “particularly dismissive, almost discriminatory”.

“My time was wasted and I missed out on other opportunities just because they expected I’d be available at a moment’s notice,” he wrote.

Jigra has faced a number of controversies, including the negativity surrounding Bhatt’s casting in the movie and actor Divya Khosla Kumar’s comments that the film resembled the plot line of her last film Savi.

The makers of the film are yet to respond to Thaangjam’s allegations.