Manikandan and Atharvaa team up for ‘Mathagam’; Teaser out

July 22, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

Actors Atharvaa, Manikandan and Nikhila Vimal are teaming up for Disney+ Hotstar’s new Tamil original titled Mathagam. The teaser of the series has been released by the makers.

The series is directed by Prasath Murugesan, who had earlier helmed Kidaari and the web series Queenand produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment. The series also stars Gautham Menon, Dilnaz Irani, Ilavarasu, Dhivyadarshini, Vadivukarasi, Aruvi Thirunavukkarasu, Munnar Ramesh, Sarath Ravi, Rishikanth and Murali Abbas.

The music for the series is by Darbuka Siva while cinematography is by Edwin Sakay and editing is by Praveen Antony.

Here’s the teaser...

