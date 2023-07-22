HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manikandan and Atharvaa team up for ‘Mathagam’; Teaser out

The series is directed by Prasath Murugesan

July 22, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Mathagam’

Poster of ‘Mathagam’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actors Atharvaa, Manikandan and Nikhila Vimal are teaming up for Disney+ Hotstar’s new Tamil original titled Mathagam. The teaser of the series has been released by the makers. 

The series is directed by Prasath Murugesan, who had earlier helmed Kidaari and the web series Queenand produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment. The series also stars Gautham Menon, Dilnaz Irani, Ilavarasu, Dhivyadarshini, Vadivukarasi, Aruvi Thirunavukkarasu, Munnar Ramesh, Sarath Ravi, Rishikanth and Murali Abbas.

The music for the series is by Darbuka Siva while cinematography is by Edwin Sakay and editing is by Praveen Antony. 

Here’s the teaser...

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema / television

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.