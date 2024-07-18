ADVERTISEMENT

‘Manichitrathazhu’: 4K restored version of Shobana, Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi starrer gets a release date

Published - July 18, 2024 01:05 pm IST

The film also starred late veterans like Nedumudi Venu, KPAC Lalitha, Innocent, Thilakan, and Kuthiravattam Pappu 

The Hindu Bureau

‘Manichitrathazhu’ re-release poster | Photo Credit: @shobana_danseuse/Instagram

On the heels of Mohanlal’s 2000 film Devadoothangetting a 4K remastered version re-release, the actor’s Manichitrathazhu is also getting the same treatment. The film, helmed by Fazil, also starred Shobana and Suresh Gopi in lead roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manichithrathazhu and its undimmed popularity for 25 years

Shobana took to Instagram to share the news about the film’s re-release.

Manichitrathazhu is all set to hit screens once again on August 17. The film also starred actors like Nedumudi Venu, KPAC Lalitha, Innocent, Thilakan, Kuthiravattam Pappu, Vinaya Prasad, KB Ganesh Kumar, and Sudheesh. Manichitrathazhu went on to two National Awards, including Best Actress for Shobana and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, apart from being remade in multiple languages.

Shobana and Mohanlal, one of Malayalam cinema’s favourite pairs, to reunite in Tharun Moorthy’s ‘L 360’

Interestingly, one of the most iconic pairs in Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal and Shobana, who have starred alongside each other in over 50 films, are reuniting once again for Mohanlal’s 360th film that will be directed by Tharun Moorthy of Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka fame.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US