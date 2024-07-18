‘Manichitrathazhu’: 4K restored version of Shobana, Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi starrer gets a release date

On the heels of Mohanlal’s 2000 film Devadoothangetting a 4K remastered version re-release, the actor’s Manichitrathazhu is also getting the same treatment. The film, helmed by Fazil, also starred Shobana and Suresh Gopi in lead roles.

Shobana took to Instagram to share the news about the film’s re-release.

Manichitrathazhu is all set to hit screens once again on August 17. The film also starred actors like Nedumudi Venu, KPAC Lalitha, Innocent, Thilakan, Kuthiravattam Pappu, Vinaya Prasad, KB Ganesh Kumar, and Sudheesh. Manichitrathazhu went on to two National Awards, including Best Actress for Shobana and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, apart from being remade in multiple languages.

Interestingly, one of the most iconic pairs in Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal and Shobana, who have starred alongside each other in over 50 films, are reuniting once again for Mohanlal’s 360th film that will be directed by Tharun Moorthy of Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka fame.

