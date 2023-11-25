Mani Sharma on board Ram Pothineni - Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Double iSmart’

November 25, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

We had previously reported that Ram Pothineni and filmmaker Puri Jagannadh are reuniting after the success of iSmart Shankar for the film’s sequel titled Double iSmart. It’s now known that music director Mani Sharma, who composed music for iSmart Shankar, will also be handling music for the sequel.

The makers took to social media to share the news. The film will also mark the reunion of the composer with Puri Jagannadh after hits like Pokiri and Chirutha.

The blockbuster combo is back 😎



Team #DoubleISMART proudly welcomes the musical maestro #ManiSharma on board for another sensational film and a chartbuster album 💥



IN CINEMAS MARCH 8th,2024



Ustaad @ramsayz#PuriJagannadh@duttsanjay@Charmmeofficial@IamVishuReddypic.twitter.com/w9akGHxPGK — Puri Connects (@PuriConnects) November 24, 2023

Shooting of Double iSmart is currently underway in Mumbai. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt in an important role. while the rest of the cast and crew details are yet to be announced.

Written by Puri Jagannadh, the film is also produced by him along with Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects. Double iSmart will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on March 8, 2024.