ADVERTISEMENT

Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ crosses Rs 100 crore mark at worldwide box office

May 01, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

The second part of Mani Ratnam’s epic duology released in theatres on Friday

PTI

Vikram as Aditha Karikalan in a still from ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ | Photo Credit: Lyca Productions

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 has earned Rs 100 crore at the global box office, the makers said on Sunday.

The second part of the lavishly mounted feature film hit the screens on Friday in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

Madras Talkies, Mani's production house, shared the box office numbers on its official Twitter page.

Based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy's hugely popular novels of the same name, the Ponniyin Selvan films boast a huge star cast that includes A-listers Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi. Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, Lal, and Mohan Raman are also part of the cast.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Why Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ duology is better when seen as one singular movie

ALSO READ: Mani Ratnam interview: Doing pan-Indian films is not a trap, but a choice 

Considered one of the most expensive movies ever made with a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the period action epic, set in the 10th century, chronicles the power struggle between different branches of the ruling Chola family that started causing violent rifts and led to Arulmozhivarman (Jayam Ravi) becoming one of the most powerful kings in the south, as the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

With music scored by AR Rahman, the film has cinematography by Ravi Varman, editing by Sreekar Prasad, production design by Thotta Tharani, dialogues by Jeyamohan, costumes by Eka Lakhani, make-up by Vikram Gaikwad, and choreography by Brinda.

The first part, co-produced by Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, was released in September 2022.

ALSO READ
Down memory lane: When Mani Ratnam and G Venkateswaran wanted to make ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ in 1989

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US