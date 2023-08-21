ADVERTISEMENT

Mani Ratnam: I haven’t seen ‘Dil Se..’ in 25 years

August 21, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

The filmmaker’s iconic romance starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala was released in theatres on August 21, 1998

The Hindu Bureau

Shah Rukh Khan and Mani Ratnam on the sets of ‘Dil Se..’

Mani Ratnam’s iconic Hindi romantic thriller Dil Se.. clocked 25 years today.

ALSO READ
"Wish I was there to dance to it": SRK's response on PM Modi's welcome with 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' song in US

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, the film was released in theatres on August 21 in 1998. It charted the doomed romance between Amar, an All India Radio executive, and Moina, a member of a terrorist outfit. The visually stunning film was backdropped on the insurgency in the northeastern state of Assam and was the concluding chapter in Ratnam’s ‘terrorist’ trilogy—preceded by Roja (1992) and Bombay (1995).

In an interview with Scroll, Ratnam revealed he hasn’t watched the film in its entirety since its release.

“I haven’t seen the film in 25 years, so I don’t know how it has stood. I have only seen only bits and pieces, and that too on mute – or any of my other films, for that matter,” Ratnam was quoted as saying by Scroll.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While not a major box-office success in India, Dil Se.. was noted for Santosh Sivan’s gorgeous cinematography and AR Rahman’s aching, tremendous soundtrack.

The film won two National Film Awards - for best cinematography and best audiography (H. Sridhar).

ALSO READ
Mani Ratnam says Hindi cinema should stop calling itself Bollywood; Vetri Maaran concurs

Ratnam also won the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) award for Dil Se.. at the 49th Berlin International Film Festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US