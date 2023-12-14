‘Manhunt’ global premiere date out; Apple TV+ also releases first look images

December 14, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

Apple TV+ has unveiled its first look at Manhunt, the upcoming, seven-part true crime limited series starring Emmy Award-winning actor Tobias Menzies and created by Monica Beletsky, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Carl Franklin directed the first two episodes and is also an executive producer on the series. Manhunt is set to make its global debut with the first two episodes airing on Friday, March 15, 2024, and episodes will debut weekly on Fridays through April 19, 2024.

A statement released by the makers read, “Based on The New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning non-fiction book from author James L. Swanson, Manhunt is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history, the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.”

Starring alongside Menzies are Anthony Boyle, Lovie Simone, Will Harrison, Brandon Flynn, Damian O’Hare, Glenn Morshower, Patton Oswalt, Matt Walsh, and Hamish Linklater.

Manhunt is produced by Apple Studios and co-produced by Lionsgate Television, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Dovetale Productions and Monarch Pictures. Beletsky, Franklin, Layne Eskridge, and Kate Barry executive produce.

Swanson, author of ‘Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer’ also serves as executive producer alongside Michael Rotenberg, Richard Abate, Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov.

