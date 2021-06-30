Movies

Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, dies after heart attack

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal  

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who directed movies like “Shaadi Ka Laddoo” and “Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi”, passed away early Wednesday morning following a heart attack, family friend and actor Rohit Roy said. He was in his 50s.

Kaushal was married to actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi. The couple have two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

“He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack,” Roy said.

Apart from direction, Kaushal had also produced filmmaker Onir’s 2005 acclaimed drama “My Brother… Nikhil”, starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla.

Onir paid tributes to Kaushal on Twitter.

“Gone too soon. We lost film maker and producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil.

“One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul,” Onir wrote.

Kaushal’s last directorial was the 2006 thriller, “Anthony Kaun Hai?”, starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt.


