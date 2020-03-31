Manaroopa director in no hurry to make films

Kiran Hegde works in public relations and took to film-making out of passion. The result was the psychological thriller, Manaroopa, which Kiran wrote, directed and produced. The film, which was released last November 22 is on now available on Amazon and has won many awards at many international film festivals.

Kiran shot Manaroopa in his village. “The geographical area is familiar to me. The Western Ghats for the forest scenes were also familiar terrain for me.”

Though the film didnot draw enough attention during its release in theatres last year, it has garnered enough attention online. And now the director is flooded with offers from the Kannada film industry, yet he is reluctant.

“I have been approached by a few production houses, but I don’t want to make films with songs and romance. And if I make a film like Manaroopa, the masses may not like it and I don’t want anyone to suffer losses because of my passion or style of filmmaking. So I am in a dilemma as to what I should do. Currently two stories are running in my mind and since I am into making films only as a passion, I can afford to wait for the right story.”