‘Manamey’ trailer: Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty are poles-apart parents

The trailer for Manamey has been released by the makers. Starring Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty, the Telugu film is directed by Sriram Adittya.

“Two people different people, one epic journey,” says the trailer to describe the story of the lead couple in the movie. The trailer shows Sharwanand as a carefree man struggling to adjust to parental duties while Krithi Shetty is seen managing the carelessness of her partner apart from being a mother.

Touted to be an emotional ride amount of comedy, Manamey is bankrolled by People Media Factory. The film also stars Rahul Ravindran, Vikram Adittya, Seerat Kapoor, Ayesha Khan, Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna.

Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his works in Hridayamand Hi Nanna, is the music director of the movie. Gnana Shekar VS and Vishnu Varma have done the cinematography for the movie. Prawin Pudi is the editor.

