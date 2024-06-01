GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Manamey’ trailer: Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty are poles-apart parents

Directed by Sriram Adittya, ‘Manamey’ will hit the screens on June 7

Published - June 01, 2024 05:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty in ‘Manamey’.

Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty in ‘Manamey’. | Photo Credit: Sony Music/YouTube

The trailer for Manamey has been released by the makers. Starring Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty, the Telugu film is directed by Sriram Adittya.

Teaser out for Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty starrer ‘Manamey’

“Two people different people, one epic journey,” says the trailer to describe the story of the lead couple in the movie. The trailer shows Sharwanand as a carefree man struggling to adjust to parental duties while Krithi Shetty is seen managing the carelessness of her partner apart from being a mother.

Touted to be an emotional ride amount of comedy, Manamey is bankrolled by People Media Factory. The film also stars Rahul Ravindran, Vikram Adittya, Seerat Kapoor, Ayesha Khan, Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna.

ALSO READ:‘Kanam/ Oke Oka Jeevitham’ movie review: Sharwanand’s time-travel film works wonders with its emotional beats

Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his works in Hridayamand Hi Nanna, is the music director of the movie. Gnana Shekar VS and Vishnu Varma have done the cinematography for the movie. Prawin Pudi is the editor.

