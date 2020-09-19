Television Movies

Mana Ambedkar — BR Ambedkar’s life story on Zee Telugu

Story of Ambedkar

Story of Ambedkar   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A Telugu TV series on Zee Telugu is set to narrate the story of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, regarded as the Father of the Constitution of India. The social drama titled Mana Ambedkar in Telugu, dubbed from Marathi , is an inspirational on Babasaheb showcasing his journey from childhood to becoming India’s first Minister of Law and Justice and later the chief architect of the Indian constitution. With a compelling storyline, the series depicts his significant life events and inspirational qualities that made him the messiah of the downtrodden

The show features Sagar Deshmukh in the role of Ambedkar. .

Mana Ambedkar premiers on September 21 at 5 30 pm on Zee Telugu and HD.

