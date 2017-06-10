'Padman and 'I-Pad': Arunachalam Muruganantham’s success story spurs many cinematic tales

Even as Akshay Kumar’s upcoming venture Padman is soaking in attention for bringing the issue of menstrual hygiene and unavailability of affordable sanitary napkins for a large segment of Indian women, filmmaker Amit Rai is busy polishing his I- Pad. Both films are inspired by the same man, the real life success story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who innovated India's first cheapest sanitary napkin machine. Twinkle Khanna, the producer and better half of Akshay, had written about the social entrepreneur from Coimbatore in her novel, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. But apparently much before the idea dawned on Khanna and filmmaker R. Balki, Amit had registered his story.

“I got it registered in 2010. Being a son of a mill worker, who lost his job when mills were turned into malls in Mumbai, I wanted to tell the story of market where local talent is outclassed by big behemoths.” Amit says he is ready with the film for the last one-and-half years. In fact, it was there in the NFDC’s Film Bazaar in 2015. “In a country, where Gandhiji’s charkha was a symbol of livelihood, the market has managed to make even khadi exorbitant. I didn’t want to make a Ek Doctor Ki Maut kind of film. I didn’t want to exploit the pain of my protagonist either. I wanted to make an entertaining film which is accessible to a large section of audience without compromising on the crux.”

On the possible copyright issues, Amit, whose Road to Sangam was critically acclaimed, says he met Muruganantham after writing the script. “I had heard about his achievement through a news report and based my story on his ingenious spirit. It is not a biopic. Even the machine that we have shown in the film is designed by me because we had to make it cinematically appealing. I used sewing machine pedal and its cover is used as a baking machine to sanitise the product.” At that time, Amit recalls, Muruganantham’s fame hadn’t reached far and wide. “I went to see him with a journalist and a doctor, and he gave me oral permission.” After him, another filmmaker and producer Amit Abhyankar met him and apparently he said yes to him as well.

“When Abhyankar got to know that I am making a film on the same lines, we decided to collaborate and Amit became one of the co-producers of the film.” Amit says he doesn’t believe Akshay’s film is a biopic either as it is based on Twinkle Khanna’s story. “It could well be a love story where the guy tries to impress upon his girlfriend by making sanitary napkins.”

Set in Bhopal, because, according to Amit, it is an extraordinary city which has recovered from one of the biggest industrial disasters of the last century, I-Pad is about Natraj Bunkar, an almost illiterate but ingenious guy who comes up with unorthodox solutions to technical problems. His success rate is low and perhaps this is why his educated wife Saavi doesn’t value his talent. One day, when he discovers that his wife uses a piece of cloth during the menstrual cycle because they could not afford to buy the sanitary napkins available in the market, he decides to create a cheaper option. His wish becomes an obsession as he and his Muslim friend Pencil (Vijay Mishra) face numerous obstacles leading to ironic and tragi-comic situations.

Yearning for feedback

“The biggest problem is feedback as every experiment needs to be put to test. From relatives and medical students to a hooker, no woman takes him seriously. Some make fun of him, others term him a pervert. This was a reality till some time back. Girls don’t want to talk openly about an issue which concerns them. When we conducted reading sessions, a couple of girls from a leading university of the country wrote that we should not show blood on cotton.”

Before he signed NSD alumnus Sudhir Nema in the lead role of Natraj, Amit had approached leading names like Manoj Bajpayee and Irrfan. “Both agreed, but later we had some creative differences about how the second-half pans out. Perhaps, they wanted to see Natraj’s journey to end somewhere else which would not have been okay with me.”

An important segment of the second half is where to check the soaking power of his pad, Natraj wears an artificial uterus and uses a pump to drop animal blood into it. Perhaps it was too much of an experiment even for actors who are known to improvise with every outing. “It is crucial to the narrative because it is where Natraj not only realises the shortcomings in his experiment but also what women go through in those five days,” underlines Amit. “Till 2011, YouTube and social media were not that big and such conversations were not happening in open spaces. Today, Akshay Kumar is doing the film on the same subject. It is good for the message to get across,” he remarks.

Sometime back, Akshay told this journalist that he has no problem with Amit’s film as the subject needs to be highlighted. In fact, he said Titanic has been made four times and that it depends on the interpretation of the character. However, Amit admits, the irony is, like in the film where Natraj is making a product which could send big corporate out of business, here his film might end up taking on a big budget venture. He is right because Abhishek Saxena, whose Phullu also seems to be inspired by Muruganantham, is busy telling the world that his subject is not similar to Padman.

“Thankfully, Baahubali has changed the scenario as a brilliant director with two relatively unknown faces comes with a dubbed film and earns 500-600 crore rupees at the Hindi film box office. It is important for us to release the film first, otherwise the novelty would be lost. I know we have to live with the remark that this is the theme on which Akshay is making a film,” signs off Amit with the hope that his I-Pad will be up for public scrutiny this July.