‘Man of Steel 2’ in development; Henry Cavill to return as Superman

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill be seen as Superman opposite Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming DCEU movie ‘Black Adam’

The Hindu Bureau
October 18, 2022 16:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A still from the movie | Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

A sequel to 2013’s hit DC Extended Universe movie Man of Steel with Henry Cavill reprising his role as Superman is in development, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, under the new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Warner Bros. Pictures heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, the studio wants to make a Superman movie with Cavill that would essentially be Man of Steel 2. The project which is now being produced by Charles Roven is on the lookout for writers, and Mission: Impossible - Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie seems to top the wishlist of writers

Man of Steel told the origin story of how Kal-El or Clark Kent became Superman. The first served as the first instalment of the DC Extended Universe. Henry then reprised his role in 2016’s Batman V Superman, 2017’s Justice League, and in Zack Snyder’s popular director’s cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill will make an appearance as Superman in the upcoming Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam. The film releases in Indian theatres on October 20.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
English cinema
World cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app