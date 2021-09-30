Movies

My role in ‘Bhramam’ is one of the most exciting that I have done : Mamta Mohandas

In a scene from the film   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mamta Mohandas watched Andhadhun (2018) as part of homework for her role in its Malayalam remake Bhramam to study how Tabu approached the character of Simi. Mamta is reprising that character in the film directed by cinematographer Ravi K Chandran. “There is a significant age difference between the character and me, so how was I going to portray Simi? It wasn’t going to be easy, as I am far younger than Simi. I brought in cuteness and innocent ‘bubbliness’. When you see someone like that, you don’t expect her to do something as crazy as what she ends up doing in the film.”

This is the actor’s first OTT release, she confesses she is very excited — “to the point of going ‘yay!’ I can now get a photograph of myself with Amazon Prime (logo)” she jokes. She has been busy the past year, working on six films one of which was Bhramam. Her co-stars in the film, which streams on Amazon Prime on October 7, are Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sankar Panicker and Raashi Khanna.

Tabu’s Simi is a layered character in the original, and so is Bhramam’s Gia Mamta says. Unlike any other character she has essayed, she enjoyed the character’s complexity counting it among the best she has done. This is her first time in a remake (of an Indian language film), an experience she enjoyed. “The character travels through so many layers...I hope I have been able to bring new things into it. The character of Simi is very different, especially the way it has been written. She is complex, we don’t get to meet such characters in real life. It is all in the writing!”

She cherishes the experience of working with veteran cinematographer Ravi K Chandran on his Malayalam directorial debut. “Raviettan is a beautiful person to interact with. He is the kind who remembers and cherishes things. We all know him as a cinematographer, but he was excited to wear the director’s hat. He was only worried about how a scene would turn out, not how it would look because that (cinematography) is in his nature. He went into the core of script, which gave me the energy, excitement and freedom to approach the role.”

There is another connection between Ravi K Chandran and Mamta: his older brother, the late Ramachandra Babu, was the cinematographer for her first film, Mayookham.

My role in ‘Bhramam’ is one of the most exciting that I have done : Mamta Mohandas

An OTT release is a first for her. “People everywhere can watch a film the same day it releases. Besides that, this platform has given producers an opportunity to give some of their old content, which the world can watch from the safety of their homes at the click of a button. Not all films can be enjoyed like that, but many can be. It will come to a point where different content will be made for OTT streaming and screening in theatres.”

She believes writers and actors can create without fear of censorship — “There is the freedom to executing certain scripts. An OTT platform is free to take on sensitive subjects or not. Writers can write what they want and actors can accept the roles they want to. There is an audience for everything. We have understood that. It is sad to say this, the first 7-8 years of my career seem insignificant. We didn’t have these platforms to promote our work!”

Last year, in November, she had launched her production company — Mamta Mohandas Productions — with a Malayalam rap single. She has a few scripts on hand, she’ll announce the company’s first production later this year or early 2022, she says.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

‘Britney Vs Spears’ film review: A toxic and troubling take on a controversial conservatorship

Actor Kavin on making his comeback with ‘Lift,’ and why director Nelson is his rockstar

‘Sivakumarin Sabadham’ movie review: Hiphop Tamizha’s latest is a fun-serious outing, with ordinary results

Coming to Netflix: ‘The Guilty,’ ‘Diana: The Musical’ and more

New on Amazon Prime: ‘Bingo Hell,’ ‘My Name is Pauli Murray’ and more

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to release on January 6, 2022

Ajay Devgn’s 'Maidaan' to release theatrically in June 2022

After ‘No Time to Die,’ Daniel Craig to play Macbeth next — on Broadway

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan to star in Laxman Utekar’s romantic comedy

‘No Time To Die’ movie review: A long, loving goodbye to one of the greatest Bonds

The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp to star in HBO series ‘The Idol’

First Himalayan Film Festival concludes; ‘Sekool’, ‘Shadey: A Forgotten Land’ win honours

Diana Penty to star alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in supernatural thriller

George Clooney, Brad Pitt’s film lands at Apple, Jon Watts to direct

Boney Kapoor on ‘Valimai’: I have never seen a fan following like Ajith’s

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ review: Nicole Kidman’s swanky drama flatters to deceive

Helena Bonham Carter coming back for ‘Enola Holmes 2’

We wanted to show Paes-Bhupathi’s vulnerable side: Nitesh Tiwari on directing ‘Break Point’

Britain’s royals attend ‘No Time to Die’ world premiere
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2021 6:17:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/mamta-mohandas-in-bhramam-malayalam-remake-of-andhadhun/article36755123.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY