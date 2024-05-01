Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’ to hit theatres sooner than expected

May 01, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

Mammootty’s Turbo, directed by Vysakh, has been preponed. Produced by the Malayalam superstar’s banner Mammootty Kampany, the film was earlier scheduled to release on June 13.

The makers announced a new date on Tuesday. Also starring Kannada actor-director Raj B Shetty, Turbo will now release on May 23. The film has well-known Telugu actor Sunil, and Anjana Jayaprakash of Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkumfame.

The film is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, whose recent directorial AbrahamOzler starred Jayaram in the lead and a Mammootty in a cameo role. Turbo is touted to be an action entertainer.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Production House, Wayfarer Films, will distribute the movie. Vishnu Varma is the cinematographer while Christo Xavier is the music composer. Shameer Muhammed has edited the movie.

