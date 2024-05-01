ADVERTISEMENT

Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’ to hit theatres sooner than expected

May 01, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

Directed by Vysakh, Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’ is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas and also stars Kannada actor-director Raj B Shetty

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’. | Photo Credit: @MKampanyOffl/X

Mammootty’s Turbo, directed by Vysakh, has been preponed. Produced by the Malayalam superstar’s banner Mammootty Kampany, the film was earlier scheduled to release on June 13.

Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’ wraps up production

The makers announced a new date on Tuesday. Also starring Kannada actor-director Raj B Shetty, Turbo will now release on May 23. The film has well-known Telugu actor Sunil, and Anjana Jayaprakash of Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkumfame.

The film is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, whose recent directorial AbrahamOzler starred Jayaram in the lead and a Mammootty in a cameo role. Turbo is touted to be an action entertainer.

