ADVERTISEMENT

Mammootty’s next titled ‘Bazooka’

April 09, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

The film is set to be directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, who is the son of veteran screenwriter Kaloor Dennis

The Hindu Bureau

First-look poster of ‘Bazooka’ | Photo Credit: @mammukka/Twitter

The title of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming film was unveiled by the makers today. Helmed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the film has been titled Bazooka.

The title-look poster features a suit-clad, gun-armed Mammootty standing calmly even as he’s being surrounded by gunmen with their lasers pointing at him.

Bazooka also stars actor-filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon in a significant role. Actor Shine Tom Chacko is also reportedly playing a pivotal role.

The film has cinematography by Nimish Ravi, editing by Nishadh Yusuf, and music scored by Midhun Mukundan. Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abraham, Vikram Mehra and Sidharth Anand Kumar produce the film under their Theatre of Dreams and Yoodlefilms banners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It is noteworthy to mention that the film’s debutant director Deeno Dennis, who has acted in films like Ottananayam and Ennitum, is the son of veteran screenwriter Kaloor Dennis. A frequent collaborator with director Joshiy, Raktham writer Kaloor Dennis penned the screenplays of Mammootty starrers like Koottinilamkili, Prathijnja, Aa Raathri, Alakadalinakkare, Idavelakku Sesham, Sandarbham, Malarum Kiliyum 

Mammootty was last seen in Lijo Jose Pellissey’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and B Unnikrishnan’s Christopher. He has Roby Varghese Raj’s Kannur Squad, Telugu film Agent, co-starring Akhil Akkineni, Ranjith’s Kadugannawa Oru Yatra, and Jeo Baby’s Kaathal, co-starring Jyothika , in the pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US