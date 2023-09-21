ADVERTISEMENT

Mammootty’s ‘Kannur Squad’ gets a release date

September 21, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST

The film marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj

The Hindu Bureau

Mammootty in a still from ‘Kannur Squad’ | Photo Credit: Mammootty Kampany

Actor Mammootty’s upcoming Malayalam investigative thriller film Kannur Squad is set to release in theatres on September 28 and the film has been given a U/A certificate, the star announced today on his social media handle.

Produced by the star himself under his Mammootty Kampany banner, the film marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj.

An earlier released trailer of the film showed Mammootty leading a special squad on a nationwide hunt to nab criminals. “The gripping saga of a police officer and his team, their challenging journey to nab a criminal gang across the country. The film shows how he leads his team towards triumph, amidst professional uncertainties in this gripping drama,” reads the logline from the makers.

The film also stars Kishore, Sunny Wayne, Vijayaraghavan, Rony David Raj, Azeez Nedumangad, Shabareesh Varma, and Sarath Sabha.

Kannur Squad has a story written by Muhammed Shafi, who has also written the screenplay and dialogues along with Rony David Raj. With music scored by Sushin Shyam, the film has cinematography by Rahil and editing by Praveen Prabhakar.

