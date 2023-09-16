ADVERTISEMENT

Mammootty wraps up shooting for ‘Bramayugam’

September 16, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

The film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan and Amalda Liz in prominent roles

The Hindu Bureau

Mammootty with makers of ‘Bramayugam’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Mammootty has signed a new project titled Bramayugam which Rahul Sadasivan of Bhoothakaalam-fame will direct. The actor, whose film went on floors on August 17 this year, has wrapped up his portions in less than a month. 

ALSO READ
‘Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna’ movie review: No big laughs in this rural comedy drama

Producer Chakravarthy Ramachandra, of Night Shift Studios, a banner explicitly created for films that fall under the horror and thriller genre, is bankrolling Bramayugam. A statement from the makers calls the film “a rooted story set in the dark ages of Kerala.”

The film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan and Amalda Liz in prominent roles. Shehnad Jalal is the film’s cinematographer while Shafique Mohammed Ali is in charge of editing. The film’s music is by Christo Xavier.

Bramayugam, presented by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, will hit theatres in early 2024 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US