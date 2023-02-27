ADVERTISEMENT

Mammootty-Roby Varghese Raj’s film titled ‘Kannur Squad’

February 27, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

Produced by the actor’s own banner, Mammootty Kampany, the film’s first look was released on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau

The first look of ‘Kannur Squad’ | Photo Credit: @mammukka/Twitter

While it was earlier speculated that Mammootty’s next film with cinematographer-turned-director Roby Varghese Raj was titled Kannur Squad, the makers have now officially confirmed it to be the title.

Produced by the actor’s own banner, Mammootty Kampany, Kannur Squad’s first look was released on Sunday. The investigative thriller is written by Muhammad Shafi and Rony David Raj.

With cinematography by Muhammed Rahil and music by composer Sushin Shyam, Dulquer Salmaan‘s production house Wayfarer Films will distribute Kannur Squad in Kerala. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the film’s cast.

Meanwhile, Mammootty will be next seen in Kaathal: The Core alongside Jyotika. He has also completed shooting for Kadugannawa Oru Yatra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US