Mammootty, Jyotika team up for Jeo Baby’s ‘Kaathal’

Mammootty and Jyotika are all set to join hands for The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby’s upcoming film Kaathal. The project was officially announced on Tuesday on the occasion of Jyotika’s 44th birthday.

The first look poster of the film hints that the film might be set in the 90s.

Kaathal marks Jyotika’s return to Malayalam cinema after 13 years since the release of Seetha Kalyanam, which was her debut in the language

With a script written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, the film also stars Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, Sudhi Kozhikode, Anagha Akku, Josi Sijo and Adarsh Sukumaran.

The film has cinematography by Salu K Thomas, editing by Francies Louis, and music composed by Mathews Pulickan, all of whom had previously worked in Jeo’s The Great Indian Kitchen.

Kaathal is produced by Mammootty Kampany and presented by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films,