Mammootty-Gautham Menon film titled ‘Dominic and the Ladies’ purse’; first look out

Produced by Mammootty’s banner Mammootty Kampany, Gautham Menon’s ‘Dominic and the Ladies’ purse’ went on floors in July 2024

Updated - September 07, 2024 11:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
First-look poster of ‘Dominic and the Ladies’ purse’, starring Mammootty.

First-look poster of ‘Dominic and the Ladies’ purse’, starring Mammootty. | Photo Credit: @MKampanyOffl/X

The Mammootty-Gautham Menon film has got a title. Bankrolled by the Malayalam superstar’s banner Mammootty Kampany, the film is titled Dominic and the Ladies’ purse.

The film marks Tamil director Gautham Menon’s Malayalam debut. The makers revealed the film’s first-look poster on Saturday (September 07, 2024), on the account of Mammootty’s birthday. The movie went on floors in July.

In the first-look poster, Mammootty is seen in a bathrobe. A woman’s handbag and a cat is also seen in the poster. Behind the actor, the poster displays a suspect board and movie posters. The film’s first-look hints at an investigative thriller, with Mammootty expected to play a detective.

Darbuka Shiva, who collaborated with Gautham Menon in the Dhanush-starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thota, will work as the music composer for the film. The director’s regular collaborator Anthony is the editor while Vishnu R Dev is the cinematographer. Dr Neeraj Rajan and Sooraj Rajan have written the story of Dominic and the Ladies’ purse.

Gautham Menon’s previous release was Joshua Imai Pol Kaakhawhile his long-pending directorial Dhruva Natchathiram is yet to see the light of day. Mammootty was last seen in Turbo, the action entertainer directed by Vysakh that featured Raj B Shetty as the antagonist.

Published - September 07, 2024 11:18 am IST

