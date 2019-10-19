Mammootty dubs in classic Tamil for ‘Mamangam’

Following the success of Lucifer, more Malayalam filmmakers have warmed up to the prospect of making a movie that interests a pan Indian audience. Actor Mammootty’s period film Mamangam, which is directed by M Padmakumar, too is following in that trail, and is set to be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

For the Tamil version, Mammootty has taken up the task of dubbing in classic Tamil. Says Padmakumar, “Mammootty sir has an excellent command over the Tamil language, and it has been a source of inspiration for many artistes in the Malayalam film fraternity. He gave himself into a lot of rehearsals and practice to get the exact syllable of ancient Tamil right. I thank director Ram sir, who has written the dialogues for the Tamil version, for being so much supportive throughout the process.”

Mamangam is a period drama, and is set against the backdrop of a medieval festival of the same name. The events in the film take place in 1695 at Thirunavaya along the banks of Bharathapuzha, where a warrior-community called the ‘Chavers’ wage a battle against the Zamorin in a bid to overthrow him. “The film shows how one great real hero achieves what nobody did before him, and also another unknown hero who does the impossible,” Padmakumar adds.

Produced by Venu Kunnappilly, Mamangam stars Unnimukundan, Siddique and Prachi Tehlan among others besides Mammootty. The cinematography is by Manoj Pillai while Shaam Kaushal has coordinated the stunts. The musical score is by M Jayachandran.